Plans to restore historic Bradford building known for quirky artwork
- Published
Plans are under way to refurbish a Bradford city centre Victorian building which has fallen into disrepair.
The site, in Northgate, is known for its unusual artwork, including a greyhound painted to resemble a Dalmatian sat on a ledge.
Thought to date back to the 1850s, the building has been vacant for a number of years.
An application to renovate the site, which looks onto Oastler Square, has been submitted to Bradford Council.
The plans would see the ground floor retail unit restored, and the upper floors converted into flats.
The refurbishment will also include a recreation of a traditional Victorian shopfront, and the installation of metal gates.
An application for the next door but one unit, 21 Northgate, has also been submitted.
A decision on both applications is expected in January, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
