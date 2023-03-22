Bradford surgeon who set up burns unit after Valley Parade fire dies
A Bradford surgeon who set up a pioneering burns research unit after treating victims of the Valley Parade fire has died, aged 77.
Professor David Sharpe cared for hundreds of survivors of the 1985 disaster at Bradford City's ground.
He later founded the world-renowned Plastic Surgery and Burns Research Unit (PSBRU) at the University of Bradford.
Bradford City said Prof Sharpe would be "forever remembered by everyone connected to our club".
He had been working as a consultant plastic surgeon for just five months when a fire broke out during a match between Bradford and Lincoln City on 11 May 1985, killing 56 people and injuring hundreds more.
Prof Sharpe, who had been on call at the time, treated and planned surgery for more than 200 people who had suffered burns, mainly to the hands, scalp and legs.
In the weeks after the fire, he helped establish the PSBRU, which has led ground-breaking studies into burns and scars treatment. He remained director of the centre until his retirement in December 2013.
'Wonderful legacy'
Bradford City's chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks, said Prof Sharpe "played a vital role in the lives of so many people following the Valley Parade Fire Disaster".
He added: "It was an exceptionally difficult period for our football club, and the research unit he founded - and work he did - has gone on to help thousands of others across the world since.
"He leaves behind a wonderful legacy, and will be forever remembered by everyone connected to our club."
Prof Sharpe was presented with an award by the club following his retirement. At the time, he downplayed his work, saying: "I just did what I was paid to do."
The PSBRU does not treat burn victims but looks into ways to treat injuries and speed up the healing process.
It was initially partly funded by royalties from Prof Sharpe's "Bradford sling", which he designed and used to help those injured in the disaster.
