Heavy downpours lead to flooding in Bath
- 23 August 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Homes and businesses in parts of Bath were flooded during downpours which brought 30mm (1.2in) of rain overnight.
Homes in London Road and shops in The Corridor shopping complex in the city centre were affected.
Which Watch and Cult were among the businesses hit, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said.
Fire crews were called at 0330 BST and left about an hour-and-a-half later. The damage is not thought to be serious.