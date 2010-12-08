Stokes Croft Tesco Express plan approved
Plans for a new Tesco Express store on Bristol's Stokes Croft have been approved by city councillors.
The proposals prompted demonstrations by some who feared the road would lose its "character" if Tesco opened.
A Tesco spokesman said they were pleased with the council's decision, and "look forward to opening for customers as soon as possible".
Claire Milne from No Tesco In Stokes Croft said they would take legal action against the decision.
She added: "We're going to make sure that Tesco does not flourish in our community."
