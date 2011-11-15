A lock keeper has warned if repairs to a crumbling footbridge over the River Avon go beyond next summer it could be a "major problem" for river users.

Bath's Victoria Bridge was closed over safety concerns and British Waterways has now stopped boats going under it.

It means Kennet and Avon Canal users cannot travel between Bristol and Bath.

Lock keeper Trevor Skoyles said few craft were currently using that stretch of the canal, but a long repair programme would be an issue.

Mr Skoyles said: "We've got this window of three or four months where it's not a good idea to go out on the river.

"If this were April it would be a completely different story.

"Where we get concerned is where people talk about summer 2013 - that's a major, major problem."

It was announced last week that the towpaths would be closed this weekend whilst the footbridge was being propped up.

British Waterways has met Bath and North East Somerset Council over the issue, but no decision has been made about repairs.