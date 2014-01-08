Bristol murder inquiry after woman's body found
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body in Bristol.
Police were called to a property in Rose Green Close just before 12:00 GMT and said the "sudden death" was "unexplained".
Officers said they expected to remain at the address into Thursday.
They said the 27-year-old arrested man was being held in custody and asked for anyone with information to contact them.
