Olympic star Jenny Jones's bronze postbox turned down
A request for a bronze postbox for Winter Olympic star Jenny Jones has been turned down by Royal Mail.
Snowboarder Jones's local council asked for a postbox to be painted bronze in Downend, near Bristol, to celebrate her bronze medal win at Sochi.
The council said it was "unfortunate" and her local councillor said it was "a great pity" not to mark her success.
Royal Mail painted over 100 postboxes gold for Team GB and ParalympicsGB champions at the London 2012 Games.
A South Gloucestershire Council spokesman said: "Unfortunately our request to mark Jenny Jones' medal success at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics by painting a postbox bronze in her honour was not taken up by Royal Mail."
Councillor for Downend Katherine Morris said: "It's a great pity that we can't have anything like this to mark Jenny's achievement - especially as she originally came from Downend."
A similar request for a gold postbox in Kent to mark the success of skeleton star Lizzy Yarnold, Britain's only gold medallist at Sochi, was also rejected.
Mike Norman, from Royal Mail, said London 2012 had been a "unique occasion".
He said: "Because of our status as the host nation, Royal Mail chose to mark the achievement of our athletes through gold post boxes as well as stamps.
"We will not be repeating this for the Winter Olympics 2014."