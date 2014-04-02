Bristol RPZ: Clifton traders unhappy with one-hour parking limit proposal
Several hundred people marched through Bristol protesting ahead of the introduction of a new residents' parking zone.
The march was led by traders from Clifton Village who are concerned most spaces will have a one-hour limit.
Spokesman Tony Miles said in a hour you could "just about get a coffee" but it was too short for a hairdressing or dental appointment, or to eat out.
The council said a consultation had shown residents wanted the scheme.
Mr Miles, who represents the area's traders and organised the march, urged mayor George Ferguson to come and see how the area worked daily.
"The council says if you have a one-hour limit it turns the numbers over but customers have told us they won't come," he said.
Mr Ferguson said he was "committed to a review" of the Clifton scheme which is still being consulted on.
The march comes the same day as Mr Ferguson intervened in a row over the number of parking permits allocated to the nearby Hotwells Primary School.
It is the latest school in the city to express its concerns about how it might continue to attract good quality staff after resident parking zones are introduced in the Cliftonwood and Hotwells areas from 1 May.
Head teacher Annie Butler said many of its staff travelled in "sustainable" ways but sometimes they had no alternative but to travel by car.
Mr Ferguson said there was a possibility some concessions could be made.
He wants to implement a blanket rollout of parking zones within 18 months to halt commuter parking in city streets with residents paying between £48 and £96 for permits.