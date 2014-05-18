Woman dies in Bristol flat fire
- 18 May 2014
A woman has died in a fire in a first-floor flat in the Withywood area of Bristol.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines attended to the blaze in Piggott Avenue at about 15:45 BST on Saturday.
The woman died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed of her death.
A spokesman from the fire service said an investigation into the cause of the blaze was in progress and would continue.