Woman dies in Bristol flat fire

A woman has died in a fire in a first-floor flat in the Withywood area of Bristol.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines attended to the blaze in Piggott Avenue at about 15:45 BST on Saturday.

The woman died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed of her death.

A spokesman from the fire service said an investigation into the cause of the blaze was in progress and would continue.