Bristol

Woman dies in Bristol flat fire

  • 18 May 2014
Scene of the fire in Piggott Avenue, Bristol Image copyright Jordan Gough
Image caption The fire started at about 15:45 BST on Saturday

A woman has died in a fire in a first-floor flat in the Withywood area of Bristol.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines attended to the blaze in Piggott Avenue at about 15:45 BST on Saturday.

The woman died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed of her death.

A spokesman from the fire service said an investigation into the cause of the blaze was in progress and would continue.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites