A teacher from South Gloucestershire has been charged with 13 counts of making indecent images of children, police have said.

Timothy Arthur, of Staple Hill, worked part-time at The Grange School, Warmley, at the time of his arrest.

He was charged after information was submitted by Toronto police via Interpol to the UK.

The National Crime Agency passed on details to UK police forces at the end of 2013.

The school has written to parents to reassure them none of the charges related to pupils at the school.

After being arrested he resigned from his supply job at the school.

Mr Arthur has been charged as part of an international investigation into the buying of child abuse material from Canada.

He is due to appear before Bristol Crown Court later.

A statement from the board of governors at The Grange School said Mr Arthur was suspended in February after police notified the school of their investigation.