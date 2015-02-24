Missing Rebecca Watts: Park searched near Bristol home
- Published
Police are searching a park and open ground close to the home of a teenager who has been missing since Thursday.
Rebecca Watts, 16, was reported missing after not returning to her home in St George, Bristol, with officers saying it was "out of character".
Police said they had not yet made any significant discoveries but were continuing their efforts.
In an appeal, her father Darren Galsworthy repeated his calls for his daughter to return.
"If anyone out there knows something: just tell us. Just bring her home safe," Mr Galsworthy said.
"If you've got her then put her somewhere we can find her. We want her home, please."
Mr Galsworthy said Rebecca was a "typical teenage girl who took lots of selfies".
Her stepmother Anjie, added she was "not in trouble... she's just wanted here".
Rebecca is described as white, 5ft 4ins (1.6m) tall with long red hair. Police said recent photos of her did not reflect the change in her hair colour.
It is thought she was wearing a blue puffa-style jacket on the day she went missing.
Avon and Somerset Police said searches of nearby parks were "routine" in "high-risk" missing person inquiries.
She went missing with her mobile phone and laptop, the force said.
Det Insp Richard Ocone said he would have expected Rebecca to have had contact with close family and friends but nobody has heard from her.
"We really are very concerned about her wellbeing," he added.