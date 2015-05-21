Image copyright SWNS Image caption William Stephens was convicted of killing his 16-week-old baby daughter Paris in 2013

A baby killed by her father should have been the subject of a child protection plan, a serious case review has found.

Paris Vince-Stephens, from Bristol, was 16 weeks old when she was killed by her father William in 2013.

Despite him having a history of drug and domestic abuse, no agency believed Paris might suffer "significant harm", the review stated.

Bristol's child protection board said improvements had been made to "spot risks early".

In December 2013, William Stephens was convicted of Paris' manslaughter and jailed for six years.

Almost a year later, her mother Danah Vince killed herself.

The review did not blame any individual but said lessons appeared not to have been learned on the front line from three previous child deaths in Bristol.

It said it was "extremely unusual" no-one believed Paris was at risk, despite evidence she was witnessing domestic abuse.

Image caption Danah Vince had a chaotic childhood, the review said

Ms Vince, who met Stephens when she was only 13, had a "chaotic" childhood and a history of violence.

Stephens had a history of drug dealing, theft and domestic abuse - some of his past was unknown to agencies in contact with the family.

Concerns had been raised by others about Paris' safety but the couple "successfully deflected professionals from doing a full investigation", the report said.

Ms Vince had seen social workers as "the enemy", while Stephens' "extremely low IQ" meant no-one could be sure he understood the written agreements the couple signed with social workers, which were repeatedly broken without consequence.

There was "little evidence that professionals considered the facts, as opposed to what was being said by the parents".

'Shortcomings identified'

Those involved in reviewing the case were "all absolutely clear this was a child protection case," the report said.

Bristol Council's service director for children and families, Jean Pollard, said there had not been enough evidence available at the time to justify taking Paris into care.

"But, as the review has said, there was enough evidence to escalate this into child protection," she said.

"I would accept that there should have been a child protection case conference and then putting in place a multi-agency plan."

Chairwoman of the Bristol Safeguarding Children Board, Sally Lewis, expressed regret at shortcomings identified but said "every action has been taken to ensure that they do not reoccur".