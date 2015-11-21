Bristol volunteers to set up Greek island kitchen to help feed refugees
- Published
A group of anti-food waste campaigners are travelling to a Greek Island to help cook hot meals for refugees heading for Europe.
The Skipchen volunteers have been funded by the Help Refugees group to build a field kitchen in Lesbos.
They picked up an old police van, nicknamed Iffy, and are travelling by road visiting the Calais migrant camp en-route to Greece.
Previously they ran a pop-up cafe in Bristol using unwanted food.
Since the cafe in Stokes Croft closed in May the group have run two trips to the Calais refugee camp and have toured the Bristol area in their food rescue ambulance.
The volunteers plan to set up their field kitchen in Lesbos and run it with a mix of local staff and international volunteers.
Sam Joseph, who co-founded Skipchen, said he would be using social media "to provide a human perspective of the reality refugees are facing on a day-to-day basis".
"What we aim to do is to create the infrastructure to have a long-term kitchen that could be run using local employment, stimulating the Greek economy, as well as relying on the great work of volunteers travelling to the island," he said.