Image copyright Shamus Mcnama Image caption Shamus Mcnama was fatally injured during an incident in Stothard Road at the weekend

The half-brother of a teenage father-to-be has appeared in court accused of his murder.

Jazzie Francis Watson, known as AJ, is accused of killing 17-year-old Shamus Mcnama in an incident on Stothard Road, Lockleaze, Bristol, at the weekend.

Mr Mcnama died from knife wounds in hospital on Sunday.

Mr Watson, 19, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth. He will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mr Mcnama was due to become a father according to tributes left close to his home.

Hundreds of floral tributes have been left at the scene, including a note and a picture of a scan of an unborn baby.

A note attached to the scan reads: "RIP Daddy. I never got to meet you taken too soon, but will always be a part of me and in my heart forever. Love from your beautiful baby girl."

About £5,000 has already been raised online for Mr Mcnama's funeral.

He is believed to have attended Orchard School and Filton High School before starting an apprenticeship at South Gloucestershire and Stroud College.

Image caption Floral tributes left near Mr Mcnama's home suggest he was about to become a father