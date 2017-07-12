Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Molly is in intensive care being nursed by the team at the RSPCA Bristol clinic

A dog has suffered serious injuries after it was shot in the head at point-blank range.

The Jack Russell terrier, who has been named Molly by the RSPCA, was found by a member of the public in Backwell near Bristol Airport.

Molly had shotgun pellets beneath her skin with injuries to her jaw and face.

The RSPCA's John Atkinson said: "It's heartbreaking to think someone could intentionally attack a dog then leave her with such horrific injuries."

Molly is in intensive care being nursed by the team at the RSPCA Bristol clinic.

She is not micro-chipped so officers have so far been unable to trace her owners.

Chief inspector Atkinson added: "We don't know exactly what happened to her or how long she has been struggling alone with her injuries and are appealing to anyone who recognises Molly or knows what may have happened to her to get in touch."

Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.