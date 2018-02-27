Image copyright Facebook

A group of men who filmed themselves illegally climbing the M48 Severn Crossing have been criticised for putting themselves at "serious risk".

Highways England said it was "deeply concerned" after the group were spotted scaling the bridge about 08:00 GMT on Saturday.

The motorway bridge between Gloucestershire and Wales was closed at the time.

Police said they were investigating if "any criminal offences were committed".

Image copyright Facebook Image caption The men filmed themselves illegally climbing the bridge

A security gate was damaged, and a prosecution for criminal damage may now be pursued.

In a statement Avon and Somerset Police said: "We were called to reports of concern for welfare on Saturday morning - a number of men had climbed the old Severn Bridge at about 8am.

"After 10 minutes the group came down and were given words of advice."