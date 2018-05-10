Image caption The fire in a plant room sent smoke billowing through eight floors of the building

Cancer patients had to be evacuated from a Bristol hospital after a fire broke out in the early hours.

Eight floors of the Bristol Haematology and Oncology Centre near the Bristol Royal Infirmary were affected by the blaze in the plant room.

All wards were evacuated at about 01:00 BST and 53 patients had to be moved to the adjoining heart institute.

No-one was injured and the fire is believed to have started accidentally, hospital bosses said.

Image caption Services including radiotherapy and oncology have been affected

A University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said although it was a "small electrical fire", the blaze caused "extensive smoke damage" and services in the building would be "severely disrupted".

Patients booked for radiotherapy and oncology procedures are being contacted by centre staff in order to make other arrangements for their treatment.

"We would like to apologise to our patients and their families who have been disrupted by these exceptional circumstances," the spokesperson added.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said "multiple crews" were called to deal with the fire.

