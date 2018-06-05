Image caption The man suffered broken ribs and severe bruising during the attack last month

A couple claim they were attacked in their council home by a gang of teenagers because they thought a paedophile was still living there.

The 25-year-old man suffered broken ribs, a broken nose and severe bruising in the attack in Bristol last month.

His partner said police told Bristol City Council the home was not safe for them to live in.

The council said it offered the couple temporary accommodation while they look for a new, permanent home.

Up to 20 men are said to have tried to kick in the door in of the property on Sturminster Close, in the Stockwood area of the city, at about midnight on 24 May, the Bristol Post reported.

The woman, aged 24 and who does not want to be identified, said the attack was the culmination of a series of threatening incidents since they moved to the house in January.

She said stones had been thrown at the windows and a man approached the house with a hammer.

It is not clear if a sex offender has ever lived at the property, but no one warned the couple the house could be targeted.

"I got kicked and spat at, and my boyfriend got severely attacked with broken ribs and nose, and very bad bruising," she said.

"I just had just settled down, now I am back to square one and feel unsafe at home.

"I think it's really unfair that I am suffering the repercussions of something that is nothing to do with me."

Bristol City Council said it took tenant safety "extremely seriously" and had contacted the police.

"We have offered the couple alternative temporary accommodation while we look to move them to a more permanent home."

The police have been approached for comment, but have not yet responded.