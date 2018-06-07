Image copyright Google Image caption The attacker stole the woman's handbag after spraying liquid in her face

A woman aged 74 was sprayed in the face with an "unknown substance" as she rested in a Bristol park while walking her dog.

Her skin and eyes were burnt after liquid was squirted at her as she sat on a bench in Oldbury Court Estate, Fishponds.

The well-spoken attacker then stole her handbag and made off.

The woman was taken to hospital but later released after the incident at about 17:10 BST on 29 May.

Police said it was an alarming incident and distressing for the victim.

PC Martin Hudd, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "This was an alarming attack on a vulnerable woman as she walked her dog in a public park.

"Fortunately, she has not suffered any long-term damage from the substance but this was still a very distressing ordeal for her."

Officers said the attacker was a white man, in his late 30s, had an "unkempt appearance with a large bushy beard" and spoke with an "educated accent".