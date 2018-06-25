Image copyright Google / Family handout Image caption Tracy Bowen was murdered at Rowan House in Hartcliffe in November

A man has been convicted of murdering a 52-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death at a tower block in Bristol.

Tracy Bowen's body was discovered at Rowan House in Hartcliffe on 25 November.

Steven Jones, 35, of Rowan House, Bishport Avenue, was found guilty of murder at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

Rebecca Kerr, 35, of Rowan House, was also found guilty of assisting an offender.

The pair had denied the charges and will be sentenced later.