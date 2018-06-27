Image copyright PA Image caption The attack happened in Prewett Street in Redcliffe

Two men have been charged with murder after a man died at a flat in Bristol.

Yasin Salah Ahmed, aged 21, from Islington, London, was attacked at a property in Prewett Street, Redcliffe, in the early hours of Monday.

Korie Hassan, 25, from Croydon, and 37-year-old Leon Eaton from Lambeth, south London, were also jointly charged with two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

They will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Two other men, who were taken to hospital with serious injuries, were discharged and then arrested.

They are both aged 22 and from London and have since been released under investigation.