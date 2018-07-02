Three arrests after shooting at Bristol house
- 2 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three men have been arrested after a gun was fired at a house in Bristol.
The front window of a house in Gorse Hill was damaged after it was shot at, at about 4:30 BST on Sunday.
The occupants of the property, including a young child, were in at the time but no-one was injured, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Three men, aged 33, 31 and 27, have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and remain in custody.