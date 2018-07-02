Image copyright PA Image caption Yasin Salah Ahmed was attacked in Prewett Street on 25 June

A fifth man has been arrested by detectives carrying out a murder inquiry in Bristol.

Yasin Salah Ahmed, 21, from Islington, north London, was attacked at a property in Prewett Street, Redcliffe, in the early hours of 25 June.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Shirehampton on suspicion of murder and causing grievous bodily harm, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Two men were charged with murder on Wednesday.

Korie Hassan, 25, from Croydon, and 37-year-old Leon Eaton from Lambeth, south London, were also jointly charged with two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Two other men arrested last week, both aged 22 and from London, have been released while inquiries continue.