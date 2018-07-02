Wallace and Gromit trail 'unleashed' in Bristol
More than 60 sculptures of Wallace and Gromit - along with their arch-nemesis Feathers McGraw - have gone on display across Bristol.
Gromit Unleashed 2 has been organised by The Grand Appeal charity, which raises money for Bristol Children's Hospital.
Each model has been designed by "high-profile" artists, designers and "local talent".
The trail will run across the city until 2 September.
The Bristol's Own sculpture of Gromit dressed in a World War One military uniform has been designed by Bristol artist Suzanne Weber and was inspired by Bristol's 12th Battalion, Gloucestershire regiment.
Other designs echo Bristol's pirate-rich history, such as Long John Wallace, while others reference video games such as Honeydew Gromit.
Alex the Lion is a collaboration with film production company Dreamworks and features Gromit as its character of the same name from its film Madagascar.
A similar trail featuring 5ft-high Gromit sculptures raised £3.8m for the charity in 2013.
Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park, who is also patron of The Grand Appeal, said: "It's absolutely fantastic to see Gromit return to Bristol with Wallace and Feathers McGraw in such a huge array of disguises and designs."
As with previous years, the sculptures will be auctioned off in October to raise money for the Grand Appeal.