Image copyright PA Image caption The attack happened in Prewett Street in Redcliffe in the early hours of Monday 25 June

A third man has been charged with murder after a man died at a flat in Bristol.

Jordan Lee Parker, 23, from Bedminster, Bristol, was also charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

Yasin Salah Ahmed, 21, from Islington, London, was attacked at a property in Prewett Street, Redcliffe, on 25 June.

Korie Hassan, 25, from Croydon, and Leon Eaton, 37, from Lambeth, were charged with murder and inflicting grievous bodily harm last week.

Mr Parker is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court later.

Two other men, who were taken to hospital with serious injuries, were discharged and then arrested.

They are both aged 22 and from London and have since been released under investigation.