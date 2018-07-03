Bansky offers to support Bristol libraries

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bristol's library service needed to transform and modernise, the mayor said last month

One of the world's most famous street artists has offered to help fund Bristol's library service.

It is believed that Banksy contacted Bristol City Council after discovering that some of the city's libraries could be under threat.

Mayor Marvin Rees revealed the surprise move at a cabinet meeting, saying Banksy had "come forward and talked about supporting us".

Last month, every library in the city was saved after a major council U-turn.

Mr Rees was responding to a public question from Lloyd Roberts who asked whether it was true that a "philanthropist" had come forward to help libraries in Bristol, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The mayor said the artist "wrote in and asked us the nature of the challenge and to outline what support we need as a city".

Image caption Marvin Rees said a "conversation" was had with Banksy

Mr Rees said: "He has come forward and talked about supporting us and we will see how that plays itself out.

"There is nothing signed and delivered and so far it is just a conversation that we had."

Deputy mayor Asher Craig, who is responsible for libraries, added that Banksy is just one of a couple of other potential investors who have been in touch with the council.

The future of 17 out of 27 libraries had been uncertain due to £1.4m-worth of proposed budget cuts.

However, Bristol City Council said it had found enough money "to keep every single library" open.

The mayor said he would be working with the community and councillors "to transform and modernise" the service.