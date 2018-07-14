Image caption The Pride Day parade and celebrations normally attract over 30,000 people to Bristol

Some 36,000 people are expected to join in celebrations to mark Bristol Pride Day which highlights LGBT issues.

A parade will begin at 11:00 BST from Castle Park and end at the Harbourside where the live music events will be.

Organiser, Daryn Carter said: "It's a chance for us all to come together and show our support to the LGBT community and also to say we don't welcome prejudice and hatred here."

Some of the acts include Alexandra Burke and 90s Britpop band Republica.

Live updates: Bristol Pride festivities on Saturday, 14 July 2018

The parade, featuring a 50m rainbow banner, will make its way around the Horsefair, Cabot Circus, Baldwin Street.

Some 7,000 are expected to join the procession with thousands more expected to line the streets and cheer them on.

Bristol Pride Day is the culmination of a fortnight of events highlighting LGBT+ issues which began on 2 July.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Bristol poet Chris Hyde shares his thoughts on whether LGBT people are equal in society.

It is organised by volunteers and paid for through company sponsorships.

In the run up to Pride Day some LGBT communities expressed concerns about the event's main sponsor Airbus.

They said the engineering firm sells aircraft parts to countries which oppress LGBT communities.

"We have got a responsibility to bring in the money to put the festival on - we don't get funding so the money has got to come from somewhere.

"If people are unhappy about where we're getting funding they need to step up to the plate and challenge why we're not getting funding or put their hand in their pocket and make sure they donate on Pride Day," added Mr Carter.

A rolling roadblock will be put in place and traffic delays are expected.