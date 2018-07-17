Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Ian Power and Errol Anderson were convicted of murdering Jamal Powell

Two men have been convicted of murdering a man who died after a "brutal" knife attack at a nightclub.

Jamal Powell, 37, died in hospital after suffering 12 stab wounds, including one to the heart, at the Blue Mountain Club in Stokes Croft, Bristol, on 30 December 2017.

Ian Power, 40, from Gloucester, and Errol Anderson, 56, of Two Mile Hill Road, Bristol, had both denied murder.

Juliette Campbell, 42, was found guilty of assisting an offender.

The jury at Bristol Crown Court was told Mr Powell died in a "targeted and not a random attack".

Christopher Quinlan QC, prosecuting, described the assault as being "as swift as it was brutal".

The court heard Power had been attacked by Mr Powell in Leicester some years before, leaving him with a permanent scar.

Power said there had been a history of bad blood with the Powell family and their associates and he had been previously attacked in Bristol by Jamal Powell's uncle.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Jamal Powell suffered 12 stab wounds, including one to the heart and died in hospital

CCTV footage showed Power, known as "Ratty", and Anderson, known as "Uncle", arriving at the club - which had been released to a promoter for a reggae night - at about 02:00 GMT.

Mr Powell arrived at about 02:45 and within 15 minutes a fight involving him and the two defendants took place.

An eyewitness described seeing a "shiny object" in Power's hand as he struck Mr Powell.

According to security staff, at about 03:00 Mr Powell shouted that he needed to get to hospital.

He was taken to the Bristol Royal Infirmary where he died at 04:54.

Power left the club and handed himself in to police in Gloucester, while Anderson was arrested later at Southmead Hospital where he was being treated for injuries.