Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at St Matthias Academy on Tuesday afternoon

A teenage boy has been charged over the stabbing of a 14-year-old at a school in Bristol.

Police were called to St Matthias Academy in Fishponds on Tuesday afternoon following reports of a confrontation between two teenagers.

The victim was found with stab injuries. He is in a serious but stable condition in hospital, police said.

The accused is charged with possession of a bladed article and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 17-year-old appeared before Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday and has been remanded in custody until the next hearing.

St Matthias Academy describes itself as a specialist education provider that offers short-term placements for up to 60 students "who are not managing in their secondary school".

It is part of the Learn@ Multi-Academy Trust, which manages four special schools in Bristol.