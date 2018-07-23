Image copyright Luke Jerram Image caption Luke Jerram said he was "over the moon" it had turned up

A giant replica of the moon which went missing in the post has turned up in Austria, nearly 200 miles from its intended destination.

The 7m (23ft) orb created by Bristol-based Luke Jerram was being ferried to an Austrian festival by courier TNT.

It was found in Graz postal depot, about 186 miles (300km) away from the town of Lienz where it was due to go on display.

After the artwork re-emerged, Mr Jerram said: "I'm over the moon."

Mr Jerram said the precious parcel was found with no paperwork, as "the label came off the box or it was not labelled".

He added: "It means the show can go on, which is brilliant."

He added that the courier firm was due to hold a press conference later on Monday.

Last year the orb was put on display at the University of Bristol.

It was also meant to make its initial debut at the Bristol Balloon Fiesta in 2016 but it burst due to high winds ahead of the event.