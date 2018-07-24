Image copyright Avon and Someret Police Image caption Juliette Campbell helped recover two knives from the scene

A woman found guilty of assisting an offender after a man was murdered, has been jailed for more than three years.

Juliette Campbell, 42, disposed of two knives used to stab Jamal Powell, 37, at a club in Bristol in December 2017.

Ian Power, 40, of no fixed address and originally from Gloucester, and Errol Anderson, 56, of Two Mile Hill Road, Bristol, were jailed for murder at Bristol Crown Court last week.

Mr Powell died after suffering 12 stab wounds at the Blue Mountain Club.

Campbell, from Felix Road, Bristol, lied to police and passers by about what had happened.

She then disposed of the two knives used to stab Mr Powell. They were never found.

Campbell was convicted at Bristol Crown Court last Tuesday but sentencing was sentenced to 42 months on Monday.