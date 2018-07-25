Image caption Police said further items were found at the house prompting the evacuation

A number of "suspicious items" have been found in a house attic prompting bomb disposal officers to be called in.

A controlled explosion was carried out on an item taken from the property in Filton Avenue, Bristol, on Monday.

A cordon was re-established when more items were found on Tuesday and a number of residents made alternative accommodation arrangements overnight.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of having an explosive article with intent to endanger life.

Supt Andy Williams said: "Public safety is our absolute priority and so when officers discovered further items which caused them concern we had no choice but to make the difficult decision to re-establish the cordon."