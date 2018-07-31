Image caption Tony Bullimore was also a renowned philanthropist

Sailor and entrepreneur Tony Bullimore has died at the age of 79.

He became a global star in 1997 after surviving four days in the upturned hull of his boat which capsized during a solo round-the-world race.

Mr Bullimore moved to Bristol in the early 1960s and married Lalel, a West Indian immigrant with whom he opened the Bamboo Club, which hosted Bob Marley.

He had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Mr Bullimore earned the nickname the British Bulldog after his dramatic rescue during the Vendée Globe.

He was feared to have drowned, until his vessel was spotted by an Australian navy ship and rescuers made for the scene.

He famously crouched in the upturned hull of his yacht, surviving on chocolate and water.

Bristol's Lord Mayor Cleo Lake paid tribute to Mr Bullimore, who she called "a Bristol legend both on the waters and on the music scene".