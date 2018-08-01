Image caption The deadline for the final report was 31 July

The deadline for the submission of Bristol City Council's end-of-year accounts has been missed because "vital" information is outstanding.

Auditors BDO said they were waiting for clarification relating to an alleged £70,000 payout to a chief executive who resigned after seven months.

Anna Klonowski left her £160,000-a-year post at the authority last September to look after her parents.

The deadline for the final report was on Tuesday.

A BDO spokesman said there was a "legal interpretation matter" over Ms Klonowski's employment contract and a possible payment in lieu of notice served.

Councillor Anthony Negus said the situation is "very bad for Bristol" and "very bad for our reputation".

BDO also cited a lack of information on income and expenditure and questions over a public pension pot as other reasons for the delay.

Bristol City Council said it would continue to work with BDO "to obtain the additional information they seek and hope to be in a position to conclude the work on the 2017/18 accounts in the coming weeks".