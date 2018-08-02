Image copyright Google Image caption The event at Washingpool Farm was billed as a digital arts and electronic dance music festival

Would-be festivalgoers have been left "incredibly angry" after an event was cancelled days before it was due to take place, with no sign of a refund.

People paid up to £200 for the Another World Festival which was due to begin on Friday at a farm near Bristol.

On Tuesday, organisers said it had been postponed over health concerns after sheep faeces was found on the site.

In an email sent to ticket holders the organisers said the event would be held next year instead.

The event area "was not fit for purpose", the email said, due to "the distressing presence of sheep faeces on each and every field planned for use for Another World festival, and that in fact there are livestock still present".

'Handled badly'

Hundreds of people, who paid up to £200 for a ticket, have taken to social media to complain, with some saying they have not been offered refunds but instead been told the event will be rescheduled.

One ticket buyer, Hannah Potts from Congleton, Cheshire, who spent £68 in total, said she was "incredibly angry".

"I assumed we'd be entitled to a refund and now we've been told we're not," she said.

"A refund should have been offered the moment they realised the event wasn't happening. It's the right thing to do - customers shouldn't have to fight for their money back."

Skip Twitter post by @blucu I was meant to play the Another World Festival this Sunday, but it looks like the organizers weren’t very organized, and now the festival has be “de-booked”.

Quite uncivilized behavior really. — Derrick Carter (@blucu) July 31, 2018 Report

Content is not available

Trading Standards confirmed it had not received any complaints relating to refunds.

Another ticket buyer, Philippa Smith, who spent £95, said the event had been "handled badly and unprofessionally" and her plans for the weekend had been ruined.

The inaugural Another World festival was billed as a digital arts and electronic dance music event with more than 200 artists playing on 10 stages and a capacity of 10,000 people.

The BBC has approached the organisers for a response.