Dundry scrapyard fire prompts smoke warning
- 7 August 2018
Residents have been warned to keep their windows shut after a large fire broke out at a scrapyard near Bristol.
Avon Fire and Rescue said the fire was affecting a workshop, scrap vehicles and cylinders at the yard in Dundry.
About 60 firefighters from 10 crews are at the scene with two turntable ladders. They warned nearby tyres and cylinders in the yard could be affected.
A large plume of smoke from the blaze can be seen across much of the city.