Image copyright Luke Jerram Image caption Artist Luke Jerram said he was "fascinated by the processes of visual perception"

A giant set of optical illusions has opened to the public at the Bristol Botanical Gardens.

The art installations were created by Luke Jerram, who said he was inspired by his own colour-blindness and time working with researchers at the Bristol Eye Hospital.

Mr Jerram, who has also created a giant moon balloon, said he was "fascinated by the processes of visual perception".

The Impossible Garden will stay open to the public until November.

Image copyright Luke Jerram Image caption Mr Jerram came up with plans for the garden after a residency at the Bristol Eye Hospital

Image copyright Luke Jerram Image caption Artworks in the garden are inspired by optical illusions

Image copyright Luke Jerram Image caption Many of the artworks play with perceptions of size

Mr Jerram has become well known for his large-scale art in Bristol.

His previous works have included a water slide down Park Street and fishing boats in Leigh Woods.