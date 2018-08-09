Image caption Police were called to investigate the contents of a skip on Broad Street

Bones unearthed by builders on a construction site in Bristol and found in a skip could have come from an ancient cemetery, police say.

Officers were called to Broad Street on Thursday after a member of the public discovered what they believed to be bones inside.

Builders are renovating a property in nearby All Saints Lane, where it is believed there was a cemetery.

The items will be forensically examined to confirm their origin.