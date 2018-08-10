Thousands enjoy balloons at annual fiesta in Bristol
Tens of thousands of people have been enjoying the annual Balloon Fiesta in Bristol which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
The first event was staged in 1979 after it was conceived over a drink in a pub by balloon manufacturer Don Cameron and friends.
Now the event attracts more than 100,000 people over the four days it is held in August.
This year, the traditional night glow - where balloons light up to music - was held on Thursday but there have been no flights yet due to weather.
Mr Cameron said he was optimistic balloons would fly at some point.
"We've been at this for 40 years and I don't think we've ever had a wash out," he added.
Mike Richmond, from the fiesta operations team, said: "When showers are forecast we can't take off.
"With ballooning you kind of know where you are going but if there's nowhere for everybody to safety land then that puts the kibosh on it, unfortunately."
