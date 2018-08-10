Image copyright PA Image caption More than 100,000 people attend the annual event at Ashton Court estate near Bristol

Tens of thousands of people have been enjoying the annual Balloon Fiesta in Bristol which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The first event was staged in 1979 after it was conceived over a drink in a pub by balloon manufacturer Don Cameron and friends.

Now the event attracts more than 100,000 people over the four days it is held in August.

This year, the traditional night glow - where balloons light up to music - was held on Thursday but there have been no flights yet due to weather.

Mr Cameron said he was optimistic balloons would fly at some point.

"We've been at this for 40 years and I don't think we've ever had a wash out," he added.

Mike Richmond, from the fiesta operations team, said: "When showers are forecast we can't take off.

"With ballooning you kind of know where you are going but if there's nowhere for everybody to safety land then that puts the kibosh on it, unfortunately."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption So far this year, there have been no flights due to weather conditions

Image copyright Reuters Image caption But balloons were inflated and tethered in the early morning light

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Many balloons are manufactured in Bristol at Cameron Balloons

Image copyright PA Image caption The event is one of the most popular in Bristol

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Each year two night-glow events are held where balloons light up in time to music

Image copyright PA Image caption The music and lights are carefully choreographed by the pilots

