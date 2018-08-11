Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A369 in Abbots Leigh near the Clifton Suspension Bridge

A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a car near a village.

Emergency services treated the man at the scene of the crash in Abbots Leigh, near Bristol, and he was taken to Southmead Hospital but died soon after.

Avon and Somerset Police shut the A369 between Manor Road and Beggar Bush Lane after the crash, at 05:00 BST.

The road closure could affect people travelling to Bristol for the balloon fiesta. Police said diversion details would be released by event organisers.