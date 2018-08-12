Image copyright Banksy Image caption The road sign depicts an elderly couple being carried by two children

A road sign apparently created by the street artist Banksy has disappeared from a lamppost near his home city.

The photo of the stencilled sign on a lamppost in Clevedon, north Somerset, was posted on Banksy's official Instagram page on Friday.

It depicted an elderly couple being carried by two children in an apparent reference to Brexit.

But by Friday evening, the sign had been removed. The BBC has approached Banksy's representatives for a comment.

A Banksy exhibition is currently being shown in London until 25 August.

The enigmatic artist is thought to have grown up in Bristol and cut his artistic teeth during the 1980s street art boom.

His identity has remained a well-kept secret despite much speculation over the years.