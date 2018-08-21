Image copyright Populous Image caption Mayor Marvin Rees has claimed the Temple Meads scheme would be "too small"

Relations between a firm that could build a major arena and Bristol City Council have soured over claims over the size of the planned venue.

Arena Island Ltd wants to build close to Temple Meads in Bristol but mayor Marvin Rees says the site is too small.

The firm said it had been "keen and eager" to speak to Mr Rees and have now called on him to back up his claims over the site's size.

The mayor is due to decide where the arena will be in September.

He has a choice between the city centre site and another proposal from the firm YTL, which wants to build at an airport hangar in Filton, five miles (8km) away.

'Keen and eager'

In June, a value-for-money assessment found the Temple Island would be £33m more than the approved budget of £123m and using an old hangar at Filton would be cheaper.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request revealed discussions over the former airfield site site took place between its Malaysian owners and the council in 2017.

"We have been keen and eager to speak directly with the mayor for the last eight months," an Arena Island Ltd (AIL) spokesman said.

"We hope he will now give AIL the same time commitment he has given YTL."

AIL has now started using FOI requests to force the mayor to back up his claims over the site being too small.

The firm wants to see evidence that proves using the Temple Island site for housing and business would be more beneficial to the city than an arena.

A Bristol City Council spokesperson said it had been "maintaining ties at an operational level".

"Our actions reflect normal business practice, particularly given the context of YTL's proposal being at an earlier stage of development and requiring an understanding of the details."

Analysis by Pete Simson, BBC Radio Bristol political reporter

To have a company that still technically a partner of the council acting in this way is extraordinary and highlights perfectly the breakdown in communication between the two.

The documents they are asking for about the "mixed development" use of Arena Island have never been made public.

The council now have to provide the information within 20 working days.

However, that's some time after a final decision on the development is due.