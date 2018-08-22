Image copyright Google Image caption The railway is on the Bristol and Bath railway path which is popular with bikers and walkers

A shunt at a tourist attraction which caused two train coaches to roll 40m (131ft) into closed crossing gates is being investigated.

The incident happened on 25 July at Bitton Station on the Avon Valley Railway, which runs by the well-used Bristol to Bath bike and foot path.

The Rail Accident Investigations Branch said the unbraked coaches "caused minor damage to the gates".

Avon Valley Railway has been asked by the BBC for a response.

The track is a three-mile (4.8km) long heritage railway which has been restored by volunteers and runs locomotives and carriages.

It is adjacent to the popular Bristol and Bath Railway Path, much-used by commuters and daytrippers.

Image copyright RAIB Image caption An image of the final resting place of the carriage

The RAIB said it has conducted a preliminary investigation and was preparing a safety report.

"Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest", a spokesperson said.

"The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks."