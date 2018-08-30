Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption John-Paul Knowlson and Stuart O'Neill are alleged to have forced a door at HMP Leyhill

Two convicted rapists who had gone on the run from an open prison have been recaptured.

John-Paul Knowlson, 30, and Stuart O'Neill, 29, absconded from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire at about 02:00 BST on Wednesday after forcing a door.

Avon and Somerset Police said the two men were arrested in Patchway, Gloucestershire, on Thursday, following a public appeal for their recapture.

Both prisoners are serving indeterminate sentences.

Knowlson, who is from Bristol, was transferred to HMP Leyhill in September last year.

He was convicted of rape at Bristol Crown Court in 2011.

O'Neill, who is from Lancashire, was convicted of rape, burglary and theft offences at Manchester Crown Court in 2009 and was transferred to the prison in October last year.