Live Aid organiser makes city arena bid

Image copyright Populous Image caption The council is meeting on Tuesday to decide what to do with the "Arena Island" site

An organiser of the Live Aid concerts made a last-ditch bid to save a city centre arena in Bristol, it has emerged.

The planned venue, next to Temple Meads railway station, is under threat with city council officers saying the scheme should be scrapped.

Proposals for an arena there were first mooted in 2003.

Harvey Goldsmith spoke to the council a month ago but the mayor's office decided his proposals were not viable.

Mr Goldsmith, who was on the original panel which backed the design from Populous, said a "well-known" firm was ready to "sit down and do a proper deal" to build it.

News of the intervention was revealed after a letter was sent to the Bristol Post newspaper.

'Very rare'

Mayor Marvin Rees wants to move the arena to an out-of-city location in an old hangar alongside the old Filton Airfield.

But Mr Goldsmith said the chance to build in the city centre was "very rare" and would be a "fantastic" opportunity for the city.

"It makes sense to be in town," he told the BBC. "It would be very sad if it ended up in Filton. It's too far out of town and there's nothing there.

"The city centre arena becomes a magnet. Filton doesn't have any infrastructure, no roads, nothing."

The council is meeting on Tuesday to decide what to do with the "Arena Island" site with the mayor looking at the possibility of using it for a conference centre.

That is despite councillors voting in favour of the city centre arena site at a scrutiny meeting on Monday.