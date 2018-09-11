Bristol

Teenage boy arrested over Bristol 'corrosive' attack

  • 11 September 2018
Pizza Express, Cribbs Causeway Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack happened near Pizza Express at Cribbs Causeway, Bristol, on 1 September

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, after a teenager was sprayed in the face with a "corrosive substance".

The attack happened near Pizza Express at Cribbs Causeway in Bristol, at about 20:45 BST on 1 September.

Police said a 16-year-old boy who was injured has been discharged from hospital but is still having treatment.

Det Insp Richard Marsh previously said the victim suffered "serious injuries which may be permanent".

