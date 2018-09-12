Teenage boy charged over Bristol 'corrosive' attack
- 12 September 2018
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, after a teenager was sprayed in the face with a "corrosive substance".
The attack happened near Pizza Express at Cribbs Causeway in Bristol, at about 20:45 BST on 1 September.
Police said a 16-year-old boy who was injured has been discharged from hospital but is still having treatment.
The 15-year-old is currently in police custody and will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court later.