Image copyright Sammer Tang Image caption The screens at the airport broke early on Friday morning

A fault with the departure screens at Bristol Airport has led to flight information being written by hand on noticeboards.

Passengers have posted pictures of the makeshift boards on social media.

"Flights are unaffected and details of check-in desks, boarding gates, and arrival/departure times will be made over the public address system," an airport statement said.

The problem was first reported in the early hours.

Image copyright Julieanne McMahon Image caption The airport has apologised for the problem

The statement advised passengers "to arrive early and allow extra time for check-in and boarding processes".

"We are working to resolve the technical problems with our flight information screens.

"Details of check-in desks, boarding gates and arrival & departure times will be made over the public address system while we fix this. Additional staff are on hand to assist in the terminal," the statement continued.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to passengers during this time."