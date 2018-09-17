Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Network Rail said it was putting up the steelwork to power the Intercity Express Trains

A major railway station is set to be shut for three weeks as work is carried out to electrify the line between Bristol and London.

Trains will not call at Bristol Parkway while overhead wires are extended from Swindon to Patchway.

GWR said it was "essential" for electrification and would enable it "to offer the full benefits of new Intercity Express Trains".

Parkway station is due to reopen on 7 October.

Customers are being warned to expect disruption while the station - which serves some 2.5m passengers a year - is shut.

It is part of a £2.8bn scheme to bring electric trains to the Great Western mainline between London and south Wales.

During the engineering works, long distance services between London Paddington and Cardiff will call at the smaller Patchway station.

A replacement bus service will operate between intermediate stations not served by trains.

David Buisson, from Network Rail, said: "The upgrade in the Bristol Parkway area is vital as we continue to deliver electrification and a more reliable railway for our passengers."