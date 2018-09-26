Image copyright PA/BBC Image caption Officers shot Mr Ashworth after stopping his car near junction 19 of the M5 last September

The family of a man shot dead by police say they are still "reeling from shock" a year after he was killed.

Spencer Ashworth, 29, was shot by firearms officers on the Portbury Hundred near Bristol on 27 September last year.

Police had responded to reports of a motorist with a handgun threatening another driver on the M5.

An investigation into the death is being overseen by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Speaking for the first time since her son's death, Mr Ashworth's mother, Yvonne Maunder, said: "Spencer was our beloved son, he had a gentle nature and was a sensitive and compassionate lad.

"As he matured he struggled with depression and anxiety from around 18. He left home aged 23 and sadly we heard less and less from him as he seemed to struggle with his issues.

"We all missed him terribly - he left a huge void in our family.

"Our entire family are still reeling from the shock of Spencer's tragic death."

Image copyright SWNS Image caption The car that was stopped had visible bullet holes in it

West Mercia Police received reports of a man pointing a gun at another motorist near junction 8 of the M5.

Mr Ashworth's vehicle, a red Suzuki Swift, was later stopped near junction 19 of the motorway.

The IOPC previously said shots were believed to have been fired by four firearms officers from Avon and Somerset Police.

Witnesses at the time said police fired into the car a number of times before pulling a man out and attempting to resuscitate him.

Photographs showed what appeared to be a handgun on the roof of the car and at least four bullet holes in the vehicle.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Ashworth, of no fixed address and originally from Southampton, died from gunshot wounds.

The IOPC said its investigation had looked "at the actions of West Mercia Police and the Central Motorway Policing Group and how they dealt with the information they received from a member of the public".

It said would not release the findings of its investigation until after the inquest, which is due to be held in January.